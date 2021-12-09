‘This is an amazing step forward for us:’ Greenville homeless shelter gets $80,000 check to expand its work

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local homeless shelter received a major check on Thursday that officials said will help them expand their services.

The Community Crossroads Center was awarded an $80,000 check from Home Builders Supply Company to help expand the organization’s care. Representatives with the family-owned business, which happens to be a neighbor of the shelter, said they want to help because they know homelessness is a complex issue.

“The shelter has been here ever since I can remember and they’ve done a lot of really good work in this community and it was only a natural fit for us to support them and we are just very blessed to be able to do so,” said Gary Blount, vice president of Home Builders and Supply Company.

The money is expected to help the shelter by demolishing and rebuilding a facility next to the center. Officials with Home Builders Supply Company said they are anxious to see the hard work pay off in ways to further help those in need.

“We’ve been working with the contractor who built this building to design an additional wing. What will happen then is this wing will be converted into family rooms with bathrooms so that we can go back to accepting families with children again,” said Janet Moye, Board President-Elect and Executive Director of Community Crossroads Center.

“It’s so important that we have that community support. About 30% of our budget comes from grants, city, county, federal grants. 70% comes from donations,” said Moye.

They plan to demolish the building towards the start of the new year, helping to get that area cleared for the new facility that will eventually take its place.