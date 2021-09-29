Greenville leaders looking for input on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is set to receive $24.7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The money will be used to help communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic. City leaders have a list of proposed projects they would like to complete. They are also looking for community input.

Proposed projects include the following:

Grants to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 – $1,000,000

Street Improvements Funding – $789,311

Premium Pay to City Employees for Pandemic Work – $300,000

Capital Projects to Enhance Entertainment & Recreation: $22,600,000

1. Guy Smith Stadium Improvements

2. 2016 Town Common Master Plan Improvements

3. Thomas Foreman Park Expansion

4. Trail Connection from Town Common to Wildwood

“We do have a great opportunity to be able to address issues in our community,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “We do get citizens who will give us some feedback as far as how they think we should address issues in the community. This is a great way for them to be able to say, hey, you’ve got $24.7 million. This is how we think you should fix the problems.”

Full details on proposed ARPA funding can be found here. There is also an online feedback survey.

City leaders will host a public engagement session on Zoom Thursday from 5-7 p.m. You can use the following link to participate: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89261828751

Meeting ID: 892 6182 8751