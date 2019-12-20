Greenville man arrested for larceny

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) A man has been arrested in Pitt County for larceny.

On Monday, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Family Dollar store located at 3019 NC 33 West in the Belvoir community.

Deputies said an unknown suspect had fled the store with four cartons of cigarettes, valued at $269.

After further investigation and collaboration with other agencies, the suspect was located, arrested, and identified as 34-year-old William Michael Davis of Greenville.

Davis was charged with three counts of larceny.

Currently, he is booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $7,000 bond.