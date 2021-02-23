Greenville Parks and Recreation working to develop plans for new adventure park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Big plans are in the works for a new park in Greenville.

“It is a vision for an adventure park, a little different than most of our parks, a nice size piece of property about 365 acres in total that we think is going to be a game-changer for the city of Greenville,” said Gary Fenton, Director of Greenville’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Wildwood Adventure Park will bring new amenities to the city like a rope course, observation tower, ziplines, trails, boardwalks and more.

“Other ideas for the park include an elevated canopy walk basically that is a trail that is elevated up in the treetops much of the park is wet its right along the river,” said Fenton.

Fenton said Wildwood will allow people to embrace the Tar River. Fenton hopes the park will become a special place drawing more people to the area.

“That means economic value and economic impact for our community,” he said.

Fenton and his team are working on designs and how to pay for them. He hopes park money will come from grants, donations, sponsors, partners, and city budgets. There are already trails throughout the park. Fenton said it’s just the start of a community showplace.

“It’s going to benefit people in G reenville for years and years to come and we’re excited about that,” said Fenton.