Greenville-Pitt Co. Chamber of Commerce host 23rd Annual Community Unity event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host the 23rd Annual Community Unity Breakfast on Monday, January 20 in Harvey Hall at the ECU Murphy Center.

The event, which is held in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is organized by the Chamber and presented by the City of Greenville, Reimage Church, and Vidant Medical Center to celebrate diversity in Greenville and Pitt County.

Toya Jacobs, Community Unity Committee Chair says, “This annual event is an opportunity to bring the Greenville and greater Greenville community together to acknowledge and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We are continuing the theme of ‘Unifying the Village’. Please join us to celebrate and commemorate his life while enjoying a light breakfast, an impactful lecture, and entertainment.”

This year’s event will feature keynote speaker, Chris J. Suggs, Founder and CEO of Kinston Teens.

The Community Unity Breakfast, which is open to the public at no cost, will start with a light continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program at 8:00 a.m.

Due to limited seating, registration is required.

For more information about this event, or to register, visit greenvillenc.org/unity2020 or call (252) 752-4101.