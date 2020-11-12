Greenville police close portion of Evans Street due to high water

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A portion of Evans Street in Greenville has been closed Thursday due to high water.

Greenville police posted to Twitter that high water was reported at Third and Memorial Streets along with Evans Street, near Deck and Arthur Streets.

Southbound lanes of Evans Street were closed at Howell Street. The northbound direction was limited to one lane.

