Greenville Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. GPD responded to the 3400 block of Frontgate Drive.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a motorcycle had struck a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Temoor Lodhi was pronounced dead at the scene.

officials said a preliminary investigation suggests Lodhi was testing out a newly purchased motorcycle in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he resided.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash.

Lodhi was an airman stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.