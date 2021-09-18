Greenville Police looking for missing teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for people to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Brittney Humphrey.

Humphrey was last seen in the 2600 block of Stantonsburg Road around 5:30 Friday evening. She has blue hair, green eyes, is approximately 5’3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. Humphrey has a nose piercing, braces and a tattoo of a cross on one of her middle fingers.

Police said Humphrey was possibly wearing a white shirt, black and white hat and black athletic shorts with a white stripe. It’s possible she could be with a 21-year-old male from the Myrtle Beach area. She could also have her dog with her, a Pitbull/Husky mix that’s white with black spots.

Officers said Humphrey left in an unknown direction of travel. The teen has been in contact with family members several times. She is not believed to be in any immediate danger at this time, but her family wants her to come home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.