Greenville ranked among best places to work in manufacturing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Greenville is growing and so are the economic opportunities!

A new study shows the number of manufacturing jobs jumped more than 30% from 2016 to 2017.

The Greenville area is coming in at number two for the best place to work in manufacturing nationwide.

More than 12% of the workforce in Greenville is in manufacturing and increasing the number of jobs available to the community is something the city council is focusing on.

With public-private partnerships like the Greenville ENC Alliance, moving forward the city can anticipate continued growth.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly believes the best way to expand in 2020 is by all working together.

“We have worked really hard to bring the partners from eastern North Carolina together. We want to continue to bring people on board so we can continue to work and instead of using a fragmented system as we used to in the past, we want to make sure that all of our efforts are combined so we can capitalize on all of the great things that are going on in eastern North Carolina,” says Mayor Connelly.

So far the Greenville ENC Alliance has raised close to 3 million dollars of private funds for the organization.

