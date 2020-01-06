Greenville unemployment rate drops in November

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) “What we see in Pitt County and Greenville is a slight drop in the unemployment rate, in fact, its been going down for the last several months,” said ECU Research Director, James Kleckley.

In November 2019, the City of Greenville was at a 3.7 % unemployment rate. It was at 4.0 in October.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said he’s very happy with this trend.

“It’s a good trend to see that the unemployment rate is dropping we will continue to work hard and work with some of our partners to make sure those jobs are readily available for those seeking employment,” said Connelly.

Kleckley looks at the job rates and economic growth of local areas. He said this all depends on what’s going on nationally.

“When the nation grows North Carolina is going to grow, in fact, North Carolina is going to grow a little more quickly,” said Kleckley.

Though North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing states in the country with 10.5 million people. Kleckley said most of the economic activity happens in the central part of the state, with the eastern and western parts lagging behind. He shares his projection for Pitt County.

“We don’t expect really strong growth this year. The two biggest employers in this county are the university and really healthcare. Budget problems with the university. You’re not going to see a lot of new employment new faculty coming here because were on budget restrictions and healthcare is constrained,” said Kleckley.

Though he doesn’t expect huge growth, Kleckley believes we’re heading in the right direction.

“Maybe we don’t have quite the chances for jobs that you may have in Charlotte or Raleigh. We do our best to close that gap but it’s not going to be overnight but were going in the right direction,” he said.