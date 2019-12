RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Bobby Conklin from Gibsonville will start the New Year off with a $400,000 prize after scratching off a $5 Pay Me! ticket.

Conklin bought his lucky ticket at the Food Lion on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, Conklin took home $283,001.

The Pay Me! game started in August with four top prizes of $400,000.

One top prize remains to be won.