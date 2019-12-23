Hallmark recalls candles due to fire and laceration hazards

Live Now
(WNCT) Hallmark is recalling their Frosted Balsam Jar candles as of Friday.

The recall states, “When the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards.”

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price.

Consumers can contact Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

