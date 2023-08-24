GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second week of the high school football season features one change in the Touchdown Friday top 9 poll.

Havelock remains No. 1 after its 28-27 win over then-No. 2 Wallace-Rose Hill. The Rams stay on the road at Laney this Friday.

The rest of the poll looks like this:

HAVELOCK 1-0 JH ROSE 1-0 TARBORO 1-0 WALLACE-ROSE HILL 0-1 NEW BERN 1-0 JACKSONVILLE 1-0 EAST DUPLIN 1-0 JAMES KENAN 1-0 WEST CRAVEN 1-0

Also on Thursday is the latest Vote Now on 9 poll. We want to know which team you think will win Friday’s Game of the Week between West Craven and East Duplin. go to WNCT.com/vote, pick the “Sports” tab and let us know what you think.