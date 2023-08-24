GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second week of the high school football season features one change in the Touchdown Friday top 9 poll.
Havelock remains No. 1 after its 28-27 win over then-No. 2 Wallace-Rose Hill. The Rams stay on the road at Laney this Friday.
The rest of the poll looks like this:
- HAVELOCK 1-0
- JH ROSE 1-0
- TARBORO 1-0
- WALLACE-ROSE HILL 0-1
- NEW BERN 1-0
- JACKSONVILLE 1-0
- EAST DUPLIN 1-0
- JAMES KENAN 1-0
- WEST CRAVEN 1-0
Also on Thursday is the latest Vote Now on 9 poll. We want to know which team you think will win Friday’s Game of the Week between West Craven and East Duplin. go to WNCT.com/vote, pick the “Sports” tab and let us know what you think.