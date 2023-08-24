GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second week of the high school football season features one change in the Touchdown Friday top 9 poll.

Havelock remains No. 1 after its 28-27 win over then-No. 2 Wallace-Rose Hill. The Rams stay on the road at Laney this Friday.

The rest of the poll looks like this:

  1. HAVELOCK 1-0
  2. JH ROSE 1-0
  3. TARBORO 1-0
  4. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 0-1
  5. NEW BERN 1-0
  6. JACKSONVILLE 1-0
  7. EAST DUPLIN 1-0
  8. JAMES KENAN 1-0
  9. WEST CRAVEN 1-0

