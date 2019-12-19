Health Department reinstates walk-in hours for select services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Health Department is reinstating walk-in hours for select services.
Pitt county Office of Public Information says, “Effective immediately walk-in clinics services will be provided until capacity is reached.”
“We extend a sincere thank you to our patients for working with us as we made a huge transition from paper to electronic health records. The transition to this new system made it necessary for us to only provide appointment-based services for over a year while we adequately aligned and prepared staff to fully utilize this system,” said Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail.
The following services will be provided:
- Pregnancy test
- Birth control pill pick up
- Depo Provera shots
- Tuberculosis (TB) skin testing and reading
- Adult immunizations (including flu)
- Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) treatment only, for individuals who already have a confirmed positive test. Appointments must be made for STD screening examinations.
Walk-in hours are as follows until capacity is reached:
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m.m – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday from 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Due to the upcoming holiday closures on December 24th, 25th and 26th and January 1st, walk-in services will not be available on these days.
In addition, walk-in services will not be available on December 31st (New Year’s Eve); however, the Agency is open and appointments will be accepted.
Future holiday closures may affect walk-in services.
Individuals, who prefer to make an appointment in lieu of walk-in services, can call 252-902-2449