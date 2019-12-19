Health Department reinstates walk-in hours for select services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Health Department is reinstating walk-in hours for select services.

Pitt county Office of Public Information says, “Effective immediately walk-in clinics services will be provided until capacity is reached.”

“We extend a sincere thank you to our patients for working with us as we made a huge transition from paper to electronic health records. The transition to this new system made it necessary for us to only provide appointment-based services for over a year while we adequately aligned and prepared staff to fully utilize this system,” said Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail.

The following services will be provided:

Pregnancy test

Birth control pill pick up

Depo Provera shots

Tuberculosis (TB) skin testing and reading

Adult immunizations (including flu)

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) treatment only, for individuals who already have a confirmed positive test. Appointments must be made for STD screening examinations.

Walk-in hours are as follows until capacity is reached:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m.m – 2 p.m.

Tuesday from 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Due to the upcoming holiday closures on December 24th, 25th and 26th and January 1st, walk-in services will not be available on these days.

In addition, walk-in services will not be available on December 31st (New Year’s Eve); however, the Agency is open and appointments will be accepted.

Future holiday closures may affect walk-in services.

Individuals, who prefer to make an appointment in lieu of walk-in services, can call 252-902-2449