Health Department reinstates walk-in hours for select services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Health Department is reinstating walk-in hours for select services.

Pitt county Office of Public Information says, “Effective immediately walk-in clinics services will be provided until capacity is reached.”

“We extend a sincere thank you to our patients for working with us as we made a huge transition from paper to electronic health records. The transition to this new system made it necessary for us to only provide appointment-based services for over a year while we adequately aligned and prepared staff to fully utilize this system,” said Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail.

The following services will be provided:

  • Pregnancy test
  • Birth control pill pick up
  • Depo Provera shots
  • Tuberculosis (TB) skin testing and reading
  • Adult immunizations (including flu)
  • Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) treatment only, for individuals who already have a confirmed positive test. Appointments must be made for STD screening examinations.

Walk-in hours are as follows until capacity is reached:

  • Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m.m – 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday from 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Due to the upcoming holiday closures on December 24th, 25th and 26th and January 1st, walk-in services will not be available on these days.

In addition, walk-in services will not be available on December 31st (New Year’s Eve); however, the Agency is open and appointments will be accepted.

Future holiday closures may affect walk-in services.

Individuals, who prefer to make an appointment in lieu of walk-in services, can call 252-902-2449

