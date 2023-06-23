GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over the past couple of months, we have heard numerous reports being made on wildfires.

You may even hear the term “air quality” mentioned. But what is air quality? Air quality is a measure of how clean or polluted the air is.

Air quality is measured with the air quality index or AQI. It works like a thermometer, except it runs 0 to 500 degrees. Instead of showing changes in the temperature, AQI shows the changes in the amount of pollution in the air. Keeping a watch on air quality is important because polluted air can be bad for your health.

One pollutant that is bad for human health is ground-level ozone. It is created when sunlight reacts with certain chemical emissions like carbon monoxide or nitrogen dioxide. These types of chemicals come from industrial facilities, car exhaust and gasoline vapors.

All the information about air quality comes from instruments on the ground and satellites orbiting Earth. The GOES-R monitors pollution in our atmosphere and JPSS collects information about the particles in the air. Once that data is collected, forecasts are made to help inform the general public.

When looking at the Air Quality Index, remember AQI of 50 and under means air quality is good to do outdoor activities. If the AQI increases, that is when you are putting your health at risk.