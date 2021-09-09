Suspect accused of murders in Greensboro, Charlotte arrested on East Market Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted on two murder charges in North Carolina, including one in the Triad, has been arrested.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was wanted in connection to a killing in Charlotte as well as the Greensboro homicide of Christian Mbimba.

Malek Anthony Moore

He was arrested Thursday afternoon on East Market Street in Greensboro.

Mbimba was found dead in Greensboro on the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

GPD began investigating the death as a homicide after they determined it was suspicious.

Moore was also wanted for first-degree murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.