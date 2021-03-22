Honoring our Hospital Heroes at Martin General Hospital: ‘It’s been a very hard time in nursing’

Editor’s note: All this week, WNCT will be paying respects and saying “thank you” to many of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday – Martin General Hospital, Williamston

Tuesday – Carteret Health Care, Morehead City

Wednesday – CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern

Thursday – UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston

Friday -Vidant Medical Center, Greenville

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Medical workers at Martin General Hospital said the past year has been challenging.

Workers have supported each other and continued offering quality care to patients. Nurses said the outpour of support from the community has kept them going.

“It’s been a very hard time in nursing,” said Chief Nursing Officer Haley Taffer, MSN, RN.

Martin General Hospital nurses and staff said the year 2020 has been one of the hardest for medical professionals taking on the COVID-19 pandemic .

“It’s been very challenging having to learn information at the drop of a hat with information changing almost every other day weekly,” said Director of Infection Control and Employee Health Michelle Carter, BSN, RN.

Martin General Hospital has had over 300 COVID patients. Hospital leaders said the majority of their COVID patients have recovered. Less than 2% of their COVID patients have died from the virus. Chief Nursing Officer Hayley Taffer said it’s the hard reality of being on the front lines witnessing a virus that ‘ s so new and unpredictable.

“To see perfectly healthy people who have not had any disease processes come in and pass away and then on the flip of the coin you see 98-year-olds come in with COVID and do just fine. It’s been very emotional. It’s been very challenging,” said Taffer.

Like many other hospitals, Martin General experienced a supply and staffing shortage during the pandemic with about 95 nurses on staff.

Michelle Carter is the Director of Infection Control at the hospital. As she reflects over the past year, one word comes to mind.

“The first word that comes to my mind is quiet,” Carter said. “Things have been very quiet. We’ve had to restrict visitation. A lot of things have changed, and I honestly think it will never go back to the same. It’ll never be the same.”

”With us being in a rural area and not one of the hotspots we’ve had a hard time with obtaining supply. Those supplies are sent to those hotspots areas.”

Taffer said her staff has been emotionally taxed and stressed, but they love serving the community. She said seeing patients recover and the community’s appreciation keeps them going.

“Any nurse would say the same thing, we’d do it with no recognition but it is nice to be recognized and appreciated because it is a hard job,” Taffer said.

The staff at Martin General Hospital just received thank you letters from students in the area. They said things like that are encouraging on those hard days.

