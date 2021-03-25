Honoring our hospital heroes at UNC Lenoir Health Care: the push to get people vaccinated

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Health experts at UNC Lenoir Health Care say their COVID numbers are dropping.

That’s thanks to the COVID vaccine. More than a year later, fighting COVID is still the hospital’s top priority.



“It’s been a long journey,” aid Kimberly Best, UNC Lenoir’s Quality and Patient Safety Director. “I don’t know that even one year in we would’ve thought we would still be dealing with this pandemic. During a time when there’s been substantial changes in the whole world, our organization has maintained and we’ve been able to provide exceptional healthcare.”

Healthcare workers say this virus connect us all.

“There’s not one person in this community that has not been affected by COVID,” said Best.

But finally, there’s a tool to help combat COVID.

“This is our way to stop it,” said Heather Rouse, UNC Physician’s Network’s regional administrator. “This is our way to kind of bring this to an end.”

That tool is the vaccine.

“I’ve had some cry they were so happy,” said Rouse.

UNC Lenoir is partnering with UNC Physician’s Network to host vaccine clinics.

“A lot of our patients have stories of not hugging their family members for a very long time,” said Rouse. “A lot of grandparents that haven’t seen their grandkids in a year.”

Rouse runs the clinics. She gains more hope with each dose administered.



“This is probably one of the best feelings,” she said. “Our staff are excited. Our patients are excited and we’re ready for this to come to an end.”

The hospital’s director of pharmacy says it doesn’t matter which dose you’re offered.



“I would recommend that whichever dose you can get, whichever vaccine is available that you get that,” said Dale Hardy.

If you want full protection, Hardy says you must come back for your second dose.

UNC Lenoir is hosting a vaccine clinic this weekend with extended hours. To sign up, click here.