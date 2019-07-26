How to learn if you’re eligible for money in the Equifax settlement

CBS NEWS –

First things first: Before you start spending the extra cash in your head, figure out whether you’re one of the estimated 147 million Americans entitled to a portion of nearly $425 million in compensation stemming from Equifax’s massive 2017 data breach. The credit reporting company this week agreed to pay $700 million for claims tied to the hack, which occurred after Equifax botched a software update, and up to $425 million of the total can be claimed directly by consumers.

The figuring out part is pretty simple. All you have to do is enter your last name and last six digits of your Social Security number in a website operated by the settlement administrator (not Equifax). If told your personal information was affected by the data theft, then you can file a claim.

How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach

That’s relatively easy to do, too. You can make a claim for compensation and upload any supporting documents online at https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/.