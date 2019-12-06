HSEC teams up with dog subscription box company to raise funds

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (HSEC) has partnered with Pure Earth Pets, Inc. (PEP) to raise money for the dogs and cats in its care.

The monthly box initiative was initiated by PEP founder Leanne Pinard Baum of New York.

Dover, Baum’s dog was the inspiration behind the initiative.

Each month’s box will include a mix of five to six hand-selected and “Dover-Approved” treats, fun toys, and innovative accessories.

“Through utilizing upcycled, recycled, and biodegradable options, Dover’s pile of toys will not harm the environment,” said Baum.

Each shipping box is biodegradable and the tissue paper is printed with soy ink.

In addition, a portion of each purchase is donated to animal rescue through PEP’s Charity of the Month program.

During the month of December, PEP will donate a portion of proceeds from each newly-purchased monthly subscription to the HSEC in Greenville.

“The charity program will help fight pet homelessness by providing charities with financial contributions to use to help rescue more animals, spay/neuter stray animals, and transport dogs and cats to their foster or forever homes,” said Baum.

The money raised will also help the HSEC pay for veterinary care, vaccinations, spays/neuters, and general facility expenses.

Through the charity outreach and monthly donations, Baum hopes PEP will have a wide-ranging impact on the health and well-being of the Earth and the animals that call it home.

For more information about Pure Earth Pets, Inc., visit PureEarthPets.com.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s unique discount code for a bonus box is: HSECFREE