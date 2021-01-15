“I hope we get to stay”: ECU dorms open for spring classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re just four days away from ECU’s first day of spring classes.

Student move-in is already underway. Many students are excited to be back on campus and hopeful they can stay the full semester.

After only being on campus for two weeks in the fall, students say it’s good to be back.

“I get to see most of my friends, the friends that I made here,” said Jayden Davis, ECU freshman.

Many freshman say they’re looking forward to having a real college experience.

“Just doing good in school and meeting new people,” said Davis.

Students aren’t the only ones excited about spring classes. Parents are, too.

“Excited and happy,” said Karen Benton, ECU parent. “Glad he’s got the opportunity to be on campus.”

Students are required to have a negative COVID test before moving in. Residence halls are limited to one person per room. Parents say these precautions should allow students to have a successful spring on campus.

“We both feel like they really have a good handle on the situation now,” said Benton. “We want everybody at East Carolina to have an amazing semester. It’s the best time of your life. Make the most of it.”

ECU’s first day of classes is January 19.