Immediate reduction of the Nash Co. Detention Center, inmate population

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Division of Health Service Regulation, Construction Section with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is requiring immediate reduction of the inmate population of the Nash County Detention Center.

Keith Stone, Sheriff of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says, “Nash County citizens, employees, and inmates are treated fairly under my direction. We are working to adhere to the inmate reduction mandate and taking care of the security issues documented. I have had numerous meetings with the County Manager and Chairman of the County Commissioners to get these concerns resolved and will continue to work with them to bring closure to the issues.”

Once sheriff Stone was elected in 2014, the previous Sheriff Dick Jenkins offered him the use of office space for his transition team to conduct a review of each employee, the press release states.

According to the press release, “After being sworn in as Sheriff of Nash County on December 1, 2014, these deficiencies were relayed to the County Manager and County Commissioners that were serving at that time. As time has gone by, the deficiencies of the Detention Facility have been duly documented.”