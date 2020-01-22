Insurance veteran visits ECU students to kick off human trafficking research

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An insurance veteran tasked with staying on top of emerging issues is weighing in on a growing concern in the hospitality industry, human trafficking, and is seeking additional insight from East Carolina University undergraduate students.

The project beginsThursday, when a representative from Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, meets with ECU’s Risk Management and Insurance students to discuss evolving insurance risks pertaining to human trafficking.

The project will continue through the spring semester and will culminate in a webinar to be broadcast publicly to Verisk employees /clients at the end of the term.

Individuals in the industry and academia say human trafficking needs to be addressed.