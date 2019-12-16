International Paper Donates $2,000 to Panther Pantry at Craven Community College

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation received a $2,000 grant from International Paper on Tuesday to help support the Panther Pantry, which provides non-perishable food and supplies to students in need.

Craven CC students created the Panther Pantry immediately flowing Hurrican Florence.

Adam Miklos, mills manager of New Bern Mill stated, ” At International Paper, we are proud to support the efforts of the Craven Community College Foundation and the positive impact they make to ensure the success of their students.”

The International Paper donation will allow Craven CC to purchase food items, hygiene products and cleaning supplies that will support students and their dependents throughout the school year.

The Panther Pantry serves approximately 75 to 100 students per semester with families ranging in size from one to 10 dependents.