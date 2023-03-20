MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation continued Monday into the house fire that seriously injured one person in Morehead City on Sunday.

Fire crews from Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and Beaufort responded to the area of 402 N. 12th St. around 6:50 a.m. Sunday. Morehead City Police Ofc. Tim Estep responded to the smell of smoke at a home and, along with Ofc. Charles Lewis and Ofc. Ryan Adams, helped pull the person out of the home.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes. There was no update or name released on the person hurt. The site was being monitored for hot spots after the fire was brought under control.