Investigation underway after ECU student found dead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University police are investigating after a student was found dead inside a residence hall.

ECU police officers responded to the call Monday night at 9:45 p.m.

Right now, there is no evidence of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing. The university is withholding the student’s name out of respect for the family.

The ECU Counseling Center is available this week with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. For holiday, weekend and after-hours crisis support, call 252-328-6661.

Stay with WNCT as we learn more.