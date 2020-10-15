Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Twitter appears to be having technical issues for thousands of people across the U.S. and Europe.

According to DownDetector, a site where users can report outages, problems appeared to start happening after 4 p.m. CDT.

More than 57,000 people reported the outage to DownDetector as of 4:51 p.m.

Twitter’s official site status said: “All Systems Operational.” Twitter’s API site posted an update shortly before 5 p.m. CDT:

“We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come.” TWITTER

NewsNation has reached out to Twitter for a comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Refresh for details.