‘It’s just an alternative way of spending your holidays:’ Habitat for Humanity is calling on you to help this holiday season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Having a roof over your head is something that may be taken for granted on a day-to-day basis. Now one non-profit is working to finish building some of its final projects of the year and they’re asking for your help.

A helping hand around a time where people want to give back. That’s what officials from the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County say they need right now.

“There is a family that gets to be in their home for their Christmas celebration,” said Catherine Campbell, the branch’s Volunteer Coordinator.

Catherine Campbell is the Volunteer Coordinator for the non-profit’s Craven County branch. She says, these homeowners, they’re also involved in the process.

“Each homeowner puts 300 hours of sweat equity, so their own time into the build, you get to learn skills as a homeowner, you get to see how your home goes together. So then the hope is that you can maintain it for a lifetime of stability, sustainability,” said Campbell.

Noting that not only are these homes worked on by the homeowners, but they are also paid for by them as well. Saying one of the myths surrounding their organization is that they give away free homes, which is not the case.

“So that’s a big myth with Habitat for Humanity is that we give away home. We use the phrase around here that it’s a hand-up, not a handout. So all of our homes are built With a mortgage, that’s a 0% interest mortgage.”

Campbell saying by helping out this season, you could be making a difference in not only someone’s holiday but their life.

“It’s a great opportunity for a group of friends to come together, volunteer for the day, do something constructive together and make a Christmas memory out of it or holiday memory out of it,” said Campbell.

For more information on how to help or donate, click here.