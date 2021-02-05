‘It’s OK to not be OK’: Local restaurant owner raising mental health awareness

The owner of Great Harvest Bread Co. in Greenville wants people to know about the rising suicide rates in first responders. (Caroline Bowyer, WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville restaurant owner is using this month to bring awareness to suicide rates among first responders.

A study by the Ruderman Family Foundation found that at least 103 firefighters and 140 police officers took their own lives in 2017. That same year, 93 firefighters and 129 officers were killed in the line of duty.

It’s called the 28-Day Pushup Challenge. You do 28 pushups every weekday this month to make people aware of the rising suicide rates among first responders.

“We look at everything that’s going on in the world and we can’t change that, but we can make a difference in our corner,” said Gregg Green, owner of Great Harvest Bread Company in Greenville.

Make a difference … exactly what Green is trying to do.

“First responder suicide rate now is up 28 percent,” said Green. “That’s medical personnel, firefighters, EMS, police officers, law enforcement.”

It’s more than just a statistic to Green.

“I’m a former veteran,” he said. “It’s one of those issues that’s kind of been on my heart for a long time.”

That’s why Green is taking action. Every weekday morning this month, Green will go outside his restaurant and do 28 pushups.

“One for every percent increase in the suicide rate,” he said.

Green is challenging some well-known names in the community to join him. Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance have already accepted the challenge.

Green also set up a wall, where people can post photos of those they’ve lost to suicide. He created a fund called Live Generously to help first responders seek professional mental health help. Green says it’s all about showing up for people.

“I believe that suicide is a progression,” he said. “It’s not a destination, and so the hope here is that we can step into that progression and make a difference.”

Green invites anyone to come join him every weekday morning at 7:15. He’ll even give you a free coffee for participating.