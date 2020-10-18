Ivanka Trump to campaign in Raleigh this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a day after her brother will be in North Carolina, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, will make a campaign stop in Raleigh.

Donald Trump Jr. will be in two towns in the western area of the state Monday.

Ivanka Trump will hold an event in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m excited to be back in the Tar Heel state to spread the president’s message of resilience and prosperity for the country in the years ahead,” the president’s daughter said in a news release.

The location of the Ivanka Trump event is not known as of Sunday afternoon.

The president himself is expected to visit Gastonia, west of Charlotte, on Wednesday for a campaign event.

A poll released last week showed President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden in a tie for North Carolina. Trump won the state in the 2016 election.