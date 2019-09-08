Jacksonville announces guidelines for hurricane dubris pickup

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. –

Following Hurricane Dorian’s impact, the City of Jacksonville will operate on an altered schedule this week for garbage and debris pickup.

RECYCLING:

Because the Sonoco Recycling Center is closed this week, Jacksonville residents should not place their Recycling Containers at the curb this week.

City officials have been notified that the recycling center would be closed because of the storm. Residents are asked to store their recyclables in a clean dry place and put them out the week of September 16.

As the recycling center will not accept wet cardboard or contaminated items, be sure you are only placing items that are compliant with the Acceptable Materials list.

While this storage might be an inconvenience, the City wants to encourage recycling rather than dumping items intended for recycling in the landfill during this time.

SPECIAL SERVICE:

The City made special Saturday pickups for Thursday and Friday routes that were not accomplished because of the storm.

In addition, the City had crews picking up yard waste and vegetative debris from the storm. City Public Services Director Wally Hansen said crews started at 6 a.m. Saturday and finished the Thursday and Friday routes by 12:30 p.m. Three trucks equipped with long pick up arms went to the neighborhoods with more established trees to pick up debris already at the curb.

On Monday and Tuesday, the special pick up crews will pick up other construction and other debris damaged by the storm as this has to go to a different landfill.

On Wednesday, the Sanitation crews will make a big push to pick up the yard waste and vegetative debris in all areas. Those crews may be supplemented by other divisions in the City to help.

HURRICANE DEBRIS PICK UP GUIDELINES:

It is not likely that the City will use outside contractors as it did after Florence since the amount of damage and debris is expected to be far less. City crews will pick up the debris as they are able.

To make it easier, the City has asked that items be placed along the curb, not in the street, in an orderly fashion.