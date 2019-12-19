Jacksonville church hosts toy store for families in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A church in Onslow County is making the holiday season brighter for families in need.

Catalyst Church in Jacksonville hosted its annual Toy Store Thursday evening.

The church is transformed into a toy store for two days for families in need.

Catalyst Church works with Onslow County Schools and social services to identify families with the biggest need in the area.

Then families are invited to the toy store to ‘shop’ for their kids. The special occasion comes at no cost to the parents.

The church plans to serve 65 to 75 families in the area, totaling about 175 kids.

It’s the second year the church has hosted their toy store.

In addition to the free gifts, families will also receive a free meal for Christmas.