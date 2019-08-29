Jacksonville High School teacher, students create mural after Florence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) After Hurricane Florence, an Onslow County teacher used art to bring people together.

Jacksonville High School visual arts teacher Bernie Rosage wanted to create a mural and reached out to students and staff through an Instagram post.

At the time, schools were closed and there were only breakout sessions.

Participants worked together to create the piece located near the school’s athletic field.

“It was very neat to come together during those times and do something positive [because] there were so many things going on. Some of the students didn’t even​ have a place to stay but they still came out here,” said Rosage.

Rosage says the activity wasn’t mandatory but many students decided to participate.

The mural overlooks Gum Branch Road.