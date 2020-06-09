Jacksonville Mayor chats with religious leaders and local law enforcement on policy

“One City Jacksonville: Policing a Diverse Community and Creating a Path Forward” titles the discussion that will be held between the Mayor’s Faith Committee, Police Chief Mike Yaniero, District Attorney Ernie Lee, and two justice advocates.

Three pastors from the Faith Committee, Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips, demonstration organizer Janellys A. Manzaro, and Justice Advocate Symeria Johnson will be featured.

This event comes after the Mayor’s Faith Committee met last week, urging to hold a discussion including the Police Chief and District Attorney.

Restrictions have been placed on the amount of people in the room, due to COVID-19, with other rooms available for people wanting to watch.

The City of Jacksonville is encouraging people to take part in watching, and says this is one of potentially many similar discussions the Faith Community plans to have in response to George Floyd’s death.

Jacksonville-Onslow’s Government Channel G10TV.org will broadcast the event live at 7pm, as well as on the City’s Facebook page.