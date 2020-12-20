Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips on the passing of School Board Chair Pam Thomas

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mayor Sammy Phillips has issued a statement on the passing of School Board Chairman Pam Thomas.

She passed Sunday, December 20, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19.

The Mayor’s statement on behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the city council:

We mourn the passing of Pam Thomas. Our sincere condolences to her family and all those who served with her on the school board, and worked with her in many other areas. Pam Thomas was a force and an agent of goodness. Her steady hand at leadership produced a School Board that got along with others while advancing the needs of our students. Additionally, she was an advocate for the homeless, the hungry and students in need.She held a torch for those who were different and gave empathy and love for those who needed it. A coach, an administrator, an elected official, but at her core was her ability to teach and lead.She was passionate about Onslow County students. She gave time to moderate student competitions, she spoke to inspire students and attended hundreds of student events. She worked with County Commissioners as well as State and City leaders on issues of funding and collaboration. She was an officer of Onslow Community Outreach and helped to lead that nonprofit into being the premier agency of assistance within Onslow County. Her work was remembered in the recent opening of the new homeless shelter.Her leadership will be missed and leavesan incredible void in our community. She will also be missed for her ability to use that teacher voice to bring order, and that same voice to bring compassion for the students of Onslow County that she loved. Her voice was strong for those who were the downtrodden and needed food, shelter and assistance. Our thoughts now are with her friends and family. Her legacy will be one of support and dedication to community