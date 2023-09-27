GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are halfway through the high school football regular season, and there’s a little bit of a shakeup in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll heading into Week 7.

Jacksonville takes over the top spot after last week’s big win over previous No. 1 New Bern. Tarboro remains second for the seventh straight week with defending Class 2-A state champion East Duplin now up to No. 3.

The rest of the poll looks like this. Be sure to check out Touchdown Friday on Friday at 11:05 p.m. on WNCT. Here’s a look at the Week 7 schedule.