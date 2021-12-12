Jacksonville Police investigate fatal Saturday night shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead.

At approximately 8:48 am officials say they responded to a call of a shooting at the residence of 101 Summercreek Drive.

Once Jacksonville Police arrived they found one man shot and killed inside the residence.

“At this time the victim’s name is being held pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is still ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow up on several

leads.” Capt. Mike Capps Investigative Services Supervisor

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.