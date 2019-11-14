Jacksonville sanitation truck fire under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway in Jacksonville into a sanitation truck fire early Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency Services responded to the truck fire around 8:51 a.m. in the 100 block of King Richard Court in the Sherwood Forest subdivision.

City officials say the fire started in the back of the truck in the compactor area.

The street was closed to traffic while City Sanitation personnel dumped the trash to prevent the fire from spreading to the vehicle.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries.