Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Jacksonville sanitation truck fire under investigation

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-lights-generic_39048073_ver1.0_640_360_1526295252182.jpg

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway in Jacksonville into a sanitation truck fire early Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency Services responded to the truck fire around 8:51 a.m. in the 100 block of King Richard Court in the Sherwood Forest subdivision.

City officials say the fire started in the back of the truck in the compactor area.

The street was closed to traffic while City Sanitation personnel dumped the trash to prevent the fire from spreading to the vehicle. 

The fire was quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV