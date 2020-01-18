January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

(WNCT) – Health departments across the east are reminding people to receive an appropriate screening for cervical cancer.

According to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, more than 13,000 women in the country are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year.

The disease is preventable with vaccination and proper screening. The American Cancer Society recommends that women should receive cervical cancer screening every three years, beginning at age 21.

The month of January is a time to bring awareness about preventing it and remind others of the resources in the communities.

The Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) is available for women who meet certain eligibility requirements. Contact the Carteret County Health Department to speak with our eligibility / intake staff to determine if you are eligible. Proof of income is required.