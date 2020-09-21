JOIN NOW: Free virtual support group for caregivers

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Greene County Senior Center is offering virtual support groups for local caregivers.

The group is designed for:

-Adult family members or other informal caregivers age 18 and older providing care to individuals 60 years of age and older.

-Adult family members or other informal caregivers age 18 and older providing care to individuals of any age with Alzheimer’s Disease and related disorders.

The meeting are via ZOOM.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 @ 2PM.

To join:

Call the Greene County Senior Center at (252)-747-5436.

OR

Email Sue.smith@greenecountync.gov or sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov

You will receive an email with an invitation and instructions on joining the free virtual support group online.

You can participate through both audio and video, or even just by calling in from your landline or cell phone.