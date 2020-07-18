Jones County group serves hot meals to families affected by COVID-19

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jones County group is making a difference during these uncertain times.

Members are finding demand for their help is growing during the pandemic.

Jones County Community Hope is a non-profit organization.

The group is serving hot meals to families affected by coronavirus throughout the month of July.

Starting at 10 a.m. on weekdays, members of the group start cooking in preparation for the 83 meals they will serve to Jones County families in need.

“There is a lot of food insecurity right now in Jones County,” said Beverly Hines, secretary of Jones County Community Hope. “We are a Title I county and there are a lot of families that just need help. We have a lot of elderly people that don’t want to go out and be in a crowded grocery store, so now they have a meal this month.”

The group partnered with Coastal Community Action for the week of July 13.

“We were able to serve everyone, even the people that were on the waitlist,” said Hines. “We have a total of 72 families and we’re serving 134 meals daily.”

The idea for the meal program came from Hines’ pastor.

“When COVID happened, our pastor Bishop Rodney Parker, he asked everyone to really think about what can we do to really help the community,” said Hines. “We had another lady in the group that wanted to provide services to the elderly to try to keep them safe so they could stay at home.”

People getting the meals are grateful.

“It’s very important,” said Sabrena Moore. “It keeps me from having to go to the grocery store among people and I don’t have to worry about the virus because a lot of them still don’t wear masks.”

The group is actively searching for money to continue this project beyond this month.