Judge Annette Turik files to retain District Court Judge seat

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Judge Annette W. Turil filed to retain her seat as a District Court Judge for the 8th Judicial District.

Turik said she is thankful to serve the citizens of Judicial District 8, “I have worked hard as District Court Judge, and I will continue to do so throughout my tenure on the bench. I treat all who appear before me fairly, equally, and with respect, and give everyone a chance to be heard before applying the law to each unique situation.”

She was appointed to her position by Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2018.

Judge Turik’s seat is being challenged by Gregory Rouse. She will be on the ballot in the General Election held on November 3, 2020.