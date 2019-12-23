K9 Stihl alerts deputies to narcotics during traffic stop in Craven Co.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) During a traffic stop in Craven County, k9 Stihl alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.

On Monday at 2:30 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of US 70 Highway West and Country Club Road.

Deputies said they discovered oxycodone pills, clonazepam pills, approximately five pounds of marijuana, and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

Patrick Santana Edwards, 26, of New Bern, is charged with:

possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver

schedule II controlled substance

possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

possession of marijuana and two counts possession drug paraphernalia

Jacob Leroy Swinson, 19, of Maple Hillis charged with:

maintaining a vehicle for selling narcotics,

simple possession schedule II controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Hughes said, “our K9 program is an essential part of our fight against illegal narcotics being sold in our county.”