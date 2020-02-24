Live Now
Karen Kozel holds ‘Meet the Candidate’ event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – General election candidates are also campaigning even though they won’t be facing primary challengers.

Karen Kozel is running for North Carolina’s fifth district senate seat against Senator Don Davis” in November. Kozel held a meet and greet event this morning in Greenville.

She wants to hear the community’s needs and allow people to get to know her. 

“Economy in these two counties have gone down to the poverty level. I would like to introduce new businesses, work with the local business owners and see if we can make this shine again make this district the 5th district prosperous and safe again,” said Kozel.

Kozel also wants to help improve the school system and help reinstate teacher raises in the state budget. She’s running on the slogan, “A leader who listens”. 

