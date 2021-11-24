KC Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell hosts holiday food distribution in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The east has hosted many Thanksgiving drives ahead of the holidays and amid food shortages. One distribution event in Greenville was hosted by a special guest, hoping to give back to his community.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell is back in Greenville to host a holiday food distribution event for those in need this year. It was not too long ago, this NFL player was playing on the football field at J.H. Rose High School. Now he’s back, hoping to bring positivity back to the community that raised him.

“This is home, you know. Everyone out here is my family, close friends, and you just want to help your people out as much as possible. So I was fortunate enough and I want to help someone else out”, the football player said.

Powell greeted cars, helped pack food into trunks, and caught up with old buddies at the event.

It’s part of his foundation The Powell Project he started when he joined the NFL. Powell says his foundation’s mission is to work to restore the Greenville community in any way he can. “This is my first year doing it so next year is just trying to keep increasing it and making it bigger and better every year.”

The foundation is planning a book drive for local elementary schools for the spring of 2022 and a football camp for local youth in the summer.