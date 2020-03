GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for another edition of Kelci’s Corner.

This week’s topics include ECU Baseball’s ‘Mustache March’, the Harlem Globetrotters, High School hoops and much more!

Sports Director, Brian Bailey takes a seat in the corner for this edition to break down a few topics as well.

If you have any stories or upcoming sporting events please email kodonnell@wnct.com .