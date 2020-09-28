Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic offering free developmental screenings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic in Greenville is offering free developmental screenings for children.
The clinic is offering this opportunity for 3 more days only. September 28 – September 30.
Screenings are available from 8AM – 5PM on those days.
Appointments are required.
You can call (252)-689-6043 or email info@kptkids.com to schedule an appointment.
Screenings will look at:
- Gross & fine motor skills/deficits
- Language & behavior regulation skills/deficits
- Social, emotional, & self-help skills/deficits