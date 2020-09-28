Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic offering free developmental screenings

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic in Greenville is offering free developmental screenings for children.

The clinic is offering this opportunity for 3 more days only. September 28 – September 30.

Screenings are available from 8AM – 5PM on those days.

Appointments are required.

You can call (252)-689-6043 or email info@kptkids.com to schedule an appointment.

Screenings will look at:

  • Gross & fine motor skills/deficits
  • Language & behavior regulation skills/deficits
  • Social, emotional, & self-help skills/deficits

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV