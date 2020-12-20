Kinston family receives donations after home burns down

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston mother and her 7 children are left without a home this holiday season. On December 11th, a structural house fire occurred after a pot was accidentally left on the stove.

Following the fire, the Kinston community sprung into action. Once people heard about what happened to Tia Artis and her kids, people wanted to help. Local businesses and city departments like Kinston’s Fire Department started fundraising for the family.

Artis’s aunt Pamela Lindsay also began receiving donations to her home in Maryland from locals wanting to help her niece all the way in North Carolina.



Photos from the house fire (credit: Pamela Lindsay).

“I still held on to hope that there would be people all over the world who were feeling what we were feeling. That, at this time somebody would come through with a heart to care and compassion. Not only did they meet the need…they exceeded it,” said Lindsay.

The Kinston Fire Department is thrilled people stepped up to the plate to help a family that’d lost everything.

“A lot of people all just heard about this, and heard the suffering…and wanted it to stop,” said Kinston Fire Department Administration Captain William J. Barss III.

From clothes and toys to furniture and appliances, the donations are slowly starting to rebuild what this family has lost.

“As a city, city of Kinston, we do value those that live and work in our community,” said Kinston City Mayor Don Hardy.

For people interested in donation to the family, a link to a fundraiser can be found here.

Also, Artis’s aunt Pamela Lindsay encourages anyone wanting to help to contact her…at (240)-620-7009.