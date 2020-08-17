Kinston Hangings sign removed, city plans to relocate to Civil War museum

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston H angings sign is no longer on display in the city, but there are plans to move it to a museum.

The city council voted to remove the sign after hearing concerns from the community. The sign was located directly behind the county courthouse.

It depicts 22 white confederate soldiers who were hanged after they abandoned the rebellion to serve the Union army.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the council received several complaints from people who found the sign offensive.

“Our goal was to remove it and preserve it and not have citizens see this every time they’re in the vicinity of the courthouse as a flashback or bringing back memories of folks being hung or hangings, said Hardy.