Kinston man arrested for statutory sex offense with child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Kinston man has been arrested for statutory sex offense with a child.

On December 11, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a statutory sex offense involving a child under the age of 15.

Officials said, the victim’s guardians discovered social media messages of a sexual nature between the victim and an unidentified suspect and reported it to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On January 2, after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant was secured on 19-year-old Jordan Blow for one count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age.

On January 3 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Blow was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office in the 1600 block of NC Hwy 55 E, in Kinston.

He was transported and served on the outstanding warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Blow received a $50,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.